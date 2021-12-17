autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Celebration Month (2021)  
Car reviews:
 

2022 Acura MDX Type S Can Be Your Late Christmas Gift This Year

Home > News > Car Profile
17 Dec 2021, 07:44 UTC ·
Acura has started accepting orders for the 2022 MDX Type S in the United States, in time for the festive season, with the first units arriving at dealers next week. The sporty crossover is the brand’s first high-rider to get the Type S nomenclature, and it is one of three Acura Type S models to debut this year, together with the TLX and NSX.
2022 Acura MDX Type S 17 photos
2022 Acura MDX Type S2022 Acura MDX Type S2022 Acura MDX Type S2022 Acura MDX Type S2022 Acura MDX Type S2022 Acura MDX Type S2022 Acura MDX Type S2022 Acura MDX Type S2022 Acura MDX Type S2022 Acura MDX Type S2022 Acura MDX Type S2022 Acura MDX Type S2022 Acura MDX Type S2022 Acura MDX Type S2022 Acura MDX Type S2022 Acura MDX Type S
Pricing kicks off at $66,700, before the $1,045 destination charge, and for the MDX Type S with Advance Package, you are looking at a minimum of $72,050. Both return 17/21/19 mpg (13.8/11.2/12.4 l/100 km) in city/highway/combined.

Some of the highlights of the vehicle are the air suspension with adjustable ride height, adaptive dampers with three different profiles, specific to the Type S, seven-mode Integrated Dynamics System with exclusive Sport+ and Lift modes, Brembo brakes with 14.3-inch (363-mm) discs, and red four-piston calipers, and exhaust system with active valves and four pipes.

The MDX Type S comes with 21-inch wheels wrapped in high-performance all-season tires, heated and ventilated front seats with electric adjustment, a 12.3-inch infotainment system, and digital dials. The wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, built-in Alexa, wireless charging pad, ambient lighting, aluminum trim, remote engine start, and others are also standard.

Getting the MDX Type S with Advance Package means benefiting from the head-up display, additional electric adjustment for the front seats that also have a massaging function, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, premium audio, open-pore wood trim, surround-view camera system, hands-free tailgate, acoustic laminated glass for the rear doors, and plush floor mats and carpeting.

Powering Acura’s sporty crossover is a 3.0-liter V6 turbo that works in concert with a 10-speed automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive. The engine produces 355 hp (360 ps / 265 kW) at 5,500 rpm and 354 lb-ft (480 Nm) of torque between 1,400 and 5,000 rpm, for a 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) time estimated to take around 6 seconds.
Acura Acura MDX Acura MDX Type S 2022 Acura MDX Type S crossover USA prices MDX Type S
press release
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories