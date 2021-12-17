2022 Acura MDX Type S Can Be Your Late Christmas Gift This Year

More on this:

1 Ready Your Checkbooks: 2022 Acura MDX Type S Hits the Road in December From $60,000

2 2022 Acura MDX Drag Races 2021 Mazda CX-9, They're Both Pretty Slow

3 The Type S Is Back, So Check Out Acura’s Brand-New Performance-Focused Turbo V6

4 2022 Acura MDX to Launch December 8, Teaser Looks Just Like the Prototype

5 2022 Acura MDX Introduces All-New SUV Platform, MDX Type S Gets Turbo V6 Engine