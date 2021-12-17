2022 Acura MDX Type S Can Be Your Late Christmas Gift This Year

Acura has started accepting orders for the 2022 MDX Type S in the United States, in time for the festive season, with the first units arriving at dealers next week. The sporty crossover is the brand’s first high-rider to get the Type S nomenclature, and it is one of three Acura Type S models to debut this year, together with the TLX and NSX.
Pricing kicks off at $66,700, before the $1,045 destination charge, and for the MDX Type S with Advance Package, you are looking at a minimum of $72,050. Both return 17/21/19 mpg (13.8/11.2/12.4 l/100 km) in city/highway/combined.
Some of the highlights of the vehicle are the air suspension with adjustable ride height, adaptive dampers with three different profiles, specific to the Type S, seven-mode Integrated Dynamics System with exclusive Sport+ and Lift modes, Brembo brakes with 14.3-inch (363-mm) discs, and red four-piston calipers, and exhaust system with active valves and four pipes.
The MDX Type S comes with 21-inch wheels wrapped in high-performance all-season tires, heated and ventilated front seats with electric adjustment, a 12.3-inch infotainment system, and digital dials. The wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, built-in Alexa, wireless charging pad, ambient lighting, aluminum trim, remote engine start, and others are also standard.
Getting the MDX Type S with Advance Package means benefiting from the head-up display, additional electric adjustment for the front seats that also have a massaging function, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, premium audio, open-pore wood trim, surround-view camera system, hands-free tailgate, acoustic laminated glass for the rear doors, and plush floor mats and carpeting.
Powering Acura’s sporty crossover is a 3.0-liter V6 turbo that works in concert with a 10-speed automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive. The engine produces 355 hp (360 ps / 265 kW) at 5,500 rpm and 354 lb-ft (480 Nm) of torque between 1,400 and 5,000 rpm, for a 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) time estimated to take around 6 seconds.
Some of the highlights of the vehicle are the air suspension with adjustable ride height, adaptive dampers with three different profiles, specific to the Type S, seven-mode Integrated Dynamics System with exclusive Sport+ and Lift modes, Brembo brakes with 14.3-inch (363-mm) discs, and red four-piston calipers, and exhaust system with active valves and four pipes.
The MDX Type S comes with 21-inch wheels wrapped in high-performance all-season tires, heated and ventilated front seats with electric adjustment, a 12.3-inch infotainment system, and digital dials. The wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, built-in Alexa, wireless charging pad, ambient lighting, aluminum trim, remote engine start, and others are also standard.
Getting the MDX Type S with Advance Package means benefiting from the head-up display, additional electric adjustment for the front seats that also have a massaging function, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, premium audio, open-pore wood trim, surround-view camera system, hands-free tailgate, acoustic laminated glass for the rear doors, and plush floor mats and carpeting.
Powering Acura’s sporty crossover is a 3.0-liter V6 turbo that works in concert with a 10-speed automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive. The engine produces 355 hp (360 ps / 265 kW) at 5,500 rpm and 354 lb-ft (480 Nm) of torque between 1,400 and 5,000 rpm, for a 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) time estimated to take around 6 seconds.