Acura to Skip Hybridization, Sets Sights on EVs Instead

Less than a month after the return of the Integra nameplate in the Acura range, we learn that the marque is planning to launch several electric vehicles by the middle of this decade. Instead of offering as many hybrids as possible, Acura will introduce only EVs in the range as soon as 2024.
That is a different strategy from what we have seen at Acura's parent company, Honda, which has preferred to focus on hybrids before launching its first EV. That strategy will not be replicated by Acura. In other words, the marque will start offering EVs only, and things will move on from there.
The first electric vehicle of the brand is set to arrive in 2024. It is an SUV built on the Ultium platform developed by General Motors. Honda will also get a version of that model, and the Japanese industrial conglomerate will develop the exterior and interior design of the upcoming SUV, which is set to be available in both Honda and Acura flavors, as Automotive News (sub. req.) informs.
Once the gears start spinning, Acura wants to sell as many as 30,000 electric vehicles per year. Moreover, by 2030, the Japanese hope to have at least half of its sales represented by electric vehicles. Unlike other companies, Acura has refrained from announcing a year when it will become an all-electric marque.
With electric vehicles in its portfolio, Acura wants to attract new customers, and then build on brand loyalty from there. Many companies have found that launching their first electric vehicle brought new customers to the brand.
It will be interesting to see some brands as they focus on customer retention in the context of electrification. Some companies focused on certain characteristics of their products in the past and switching away from those elements, seen as key values for the brand, has made enthusiasts unhappy.
