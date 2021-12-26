Cadillac Removes Parking Assist From Select 2022 Models Because We All Know Why

The global chip shortage isn’t going anywhere, and the latest forecasts from industry experts indicate automakers might have to struggle with this problem for up to two more years.
Unfortunately, it’s getting harder and harder to limit the disruptions caused by the semiconductor shortage without a massive impact on the cars sold to customers. And Cadillac knows this very well, as the GM brand has decided to remove another system from select 2022 models in an attempt to reduce the number of chips it uses on its vehicles.
As per a recent report, the Cadillac XT4, Cadillac XT5, and Cadillac XT6 will give up on rear parking assist or even on front and rear parking assistant from certain units beginning with models produced after December 20.
As far as the Cadillac XT4 is concerned, only some units sporting the Luxury trim and supposed to be equipped with rear parking assistant would be affected. However, if the XT4 was produced in Premium Luxury or the Sport configuration and was ordered with a front and rear parking system, the vehicles might no longer come with these systems.
The Cadillac XT5 and XT6 in Luxury, Premium Luxury, and Sport trims are impacted as well.
On the other hand, the Cadillac CT4 and CT5, as well as the Escalade, are still good to go when it comes to the parking assistance systems.
Of course, Cadillac isn’t the first big brand that turns to the removal of certain systems from its vehicles in an attempt to deal with the chip shortage. BMW has recently started building certain cars without touch-capable displays, while General Motors decided to sell some vehicles without start-stop systems.
For the time being, it’s pretty clear the chip struggles will continue even in 2022, but the good news is that 2023 is expected to witness a full recovery in the automotive industry. Of course, everything is still on thin ice, as the global health issue could cause more struggles that would eventually make the chip crisis last longer.
