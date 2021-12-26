Rapper Polo G Gifts His 16-Year-Old Brother, Trench Baby, a 2022 Range Rover for Christmas

Family always comes first, and rapper Polo G knows it. He didn't forget where he came from and surprised his brother, Trench Baby, with a 2022 Range Rover.
Taurus Tremani Bartlett, known professionally as Polo G, is always putting his family first, as he should. For Christmas, he surprised them with a lot of expensive gifts, including some Balenciaga sweaters and diamond necklaces for his sister.
But the most surprised family member was his brother, Trench Baby, who also made his breakthrough in the entertainment industry. This year, he barely turned 16 years old, and the first car he’ll be driving is a 2022 Range Rover.
Trench Baby shared an emotional video of his brother leading him outside the house, and a dark blue SUV with a red bow on the hood was parked right outside the front door. He could not hold his excitement, jumping around when he saw it, and he had only good things to say about his big brother.
Sharing a picture of the ride on his Instagram Story, the rapper wrote: “Man, words couldn’t explain what I’m feeling [right now]. My big brudda always make[s] sure he come through for the kid no matter what it is. Thank you. Bought me my first car, some I’ll never forget.”
With a starting price north of $100,000, the base model comes in the US with a mild-hybrid 3.0-liter turbocharged i6 engine under the hood, and, paired up to an eight-speed automatic transmission, it puts out 395 horsepower and a maximum torque of 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) at 2,000-5,000 revs. The 2022 Range Rover can rocket from 0 to 62 mph (0 - 97 kph) in 5.8 seconds and reaches a top speed of 150 mph (241 kph). Yet, we were not told which engine version it got, but we could see that it was loaded.
This is a great Christmas present from Polo G to his brother, and the Range Rover is quite of a ride for your first car. And it looks like he truly appreciates it.
