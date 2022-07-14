LaMelo Ball's Neon Yellow Lamborghini Urus Boasts Flashy Colors From Every Angle

The love for expensive rides runs in the Ball family, but LaMelo likes to be a bit different and turn every head with his flashy-colored vehicles. This is proven by his neon yellow Lamborghini Urus, which displays intense colors from every angle.
This isn’t the first time we have seen LaMelo Ball’s neon Lambo Urus. The Charlotte Hornets basketball player is very proud of his ride, which he got over a year ago from Champion Motoring, a dealership from San Diego, California, that provides top-tier athletes and celebrities all the exotics they need to make an impression.
He previously matched his super-SUV with a neon suit, boasting confidence. But now, the same dealership gave us a deeper look at Ball’s custom Urus.
It sports a custom widebody kit by 1016 Industries, with a "matte volt wrap” in an intense neon yellow color, and has been fitted with 24-inch wheels, which display custom red calipers with the word “Rare” on them.
According to the description on the new post, the super-SUV also has a custom interior, which continues the same flashy trend as its exterior. The cabin is a combination of red, neon yellow, and black, with LaMelo’s initials emblazoned on the headrests and “Rare” customized mats. It also comes with a custom audio system, so LaMelo made sure he can blast his music as loud as he can.
There’s no indication the engine underwent any upgrades, which means the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8, paired up to an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission, puts out 641 hp (650 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque.
The super-SUV takes about 3.6 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill, according to the Sant'Agata Bolognese-based brand, and goes all the way to a top speed of 190 mph (306 kph).
The NBA player’s garage also includes a red Ferrari F8 Tributo and a blacked-out Rolls-Royce Cullinan, but none of them are as loud and colorful as this one.
