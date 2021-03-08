LaMelo Ball’s Widebody Rolls-Royce Cullinan Is Sick, Wicked, and Nasty

What can we tell you about Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball that you haven’t already heard? If you’re into basketball, you probably know that he’s Lonzo Ball’s younger brother and that he was selected with the third overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft by the previously mentioned franchise.
On the basketball court, LaMelo is similar to his older brother Lonzo in a lot of ways, although analysts quickly realized that he could potentially be the more talented of the pair. He’s already averaging 15.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 6.3 assists for the Hornets, putting on a show night in and night out with his amazing passing skills and overall court awareness.
The two brothers also share a fondness for expensive cars, and there’s no shortage of cool whips inside their garages. In Melo’s case, though, he recently got himself a brand new Rolls-Royce Cullinan, featuring Novitec’s Overdose widebody kit, a set of massive custom wheels by Vossen, plus a bespoke interior, all courtesy of Champion Motoring.
The luxury SUV has been fully blacked-out (including the windows and taillights) yet boasts various red accents such as the grille badge, Spirit of Ecstasy, fender badge, trunk lid badge, and wheel caps.
Now, because of the black theme, it’s hard to tell if this was actually a Black Badge model to begin with or just a “regular” Cullinan. We’re inclined to say it’s a Black Badge because of those glossy red calipers. As for the interior, it features red leather throughout, with the player's personal logo embossed into the headrests.
If the NBA star also went with SPOFEC’s (a Novitec division) power increase, that means that his Cullinan could be putting down as many as 697 hp (707 PS), although further mods certainly aren’t out of the question.
What you can bet on is that whenever his Cullinan will require some servicing, Melo’s not taking it to any Chevy dealership like a certain NFL star did with his Rolls-Royce SUV a few weeks back.
