LaMelo Ball’s Outfit Is Just as Loud as His Lamborghini Urus

LaMelo Ball sure knows how to make an impression. After a successful game, he showed up in a neon yellow outfit at the post-game press conference, which was a nod to his Lamborghini Urus, with which he later posed for Instagram.
In the first game of his second season with the Charlotte Hornets, LaMelo Ball impressed everyone as he scored 31 points against the Indiana Pacers. After the match, the NBA player showed he’s living the best days in the NBA, and wore a head-turning, loud neon yellow outfit.
But that’s one way to describe his Lamborghini Urus, too. The 20-year-old expressed himself through his outfit, but also through his car choice, a neon yellow wrapped Lamborghini Urus, and he matched it with a piece from his clothing line, LaFrance. Talk about a side hustle, when you’re that young and successful.
The star posed in front of his super-SUV, boasting with confidence. He also gave a glimpse of the interior, which didn’t have such a loud, exotic look as its exterior, rather giving a more luxurious vibe. LaMelo Ball sat on the red-and-black leather seats, which display his initials, MB.
Over a year ago, in 2020, the NBA star shared a picture celebrating his 19th birthday next to a black Lamborghini Urus, which might have been the original color of his present-day neon yellow Urus. You can see the attached post below.
Ball’s Urus, just like any other, comes with a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine, paired up to an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission. Thanks to the power unit, it puts out 641 hp (650 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. It takes the super-SUV about 3.5 seconds to hit 60 mph (96 kph) from a standstill and it gets from zero to 124 mph (200 kph) in 12.8 seconds, according to the Sant'Agata Bolognese-based brand.
Even though he’s quite young, the NBA star boasts a $10 million net worth and shares the same love for expensive vehicles as his brother, Chicago Bull’s Lonzo Ball.
Last year, he received a white Rolls-Royce Cullinan from his father, which he customized in 2021, giving it a blacked-out treatment, with contrasting red accents. His father also gave him a Lamborghini Gallardo for his 16th birthday, so expensive cars are nothing new for him. But it just might be a very smart marketing strategy to promote his own brand and show how much he loves custom cars. And clothes, of course.
