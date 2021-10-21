Urus Super SUV Leads the Lamborghini Pack to New Record Sales

Tricycle House Is How You Bring Pedal Power to the Tiny House Movement

Ever since it came out in 2018, the Urus has boosted Lamborghini’s sales to new levels. The super SUV has turned out to be the most popular Raging Bull model in the first nine months of the year as well, to absolutely no one’s surprise. 16 photos



Out of the nearly 7,000 units sold in the first nine months of the year, the Urus accounted for 4,085 examples, a 25% jump. The



“The company not only weathered the difficult climate of the last 18 months, but consistently maintained its volume growth, which is testament to the strength of our product portfolio, the marque’s continuing appeal worldwide and our business strategy and dealer network,” said the brand’s Chairman and CEO, Stephan Winkelmann.



In the Americas, Lamborghini saw a 25% jump to 2,407 units in the first nine months of 2021. At the same time, the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) region witnessed a 17% increase, to 2,622 vehicles, and in the APAC (Asia-Pacific Countries), they sold 1,873 cars, up 28%.



Despite the immense success, Lamborghini isn’t resting on its laurels. In fact, it is getting ready to give the Urus its first mid-cycle refresh.



