Splashed With Champagne or Not, Steve Aoki Inspires His Audience With This BMW Design

A lot can be said about Steve Aoki, one of the most versatile contemporary artists, but only one thing is worth mentioning here: he knows how to bring people together and inspire them in so many ways. BMW uses these qualities to introduce the all-electric BMW iX1 to the world at the Tomorrowland Festival.
Grammy-nominated DJ and producer, entrepreneur, fashion designer, philanthropist and tech enthusiast, Steve Aoki is a unique combination between effervescence and calmness, being a constant source of inspiration and creativity for many. He uses every opportunity to convey his messages to the world, with his music acting as a two-way channel of shared emotions and ideas.
The fact that music "speaks one global, emotional language,” is also one of BMW's beliefs, as Stefan Ponikva, Head of Brand Communication and Experience reaffirms: "Music inspires, shapes memories, and encourages people to come together." On this premise, BMW showcased the all-electric BMW iX1 at the Tomorrowland Music festival in Belgium, where 600,000 people will have the occasion to admire it.
BMW's pure EV SUV has Steve Aoki as the co-creator of this wild car wrap, specifically created for this festival. Displayed in what it's called "The Magical Forest of Joy”, the whole setup encapsulates the idea of combining nature and technology. Also, under the slogan "Messages of Joy", it's like a walking reminder, being wallpapered with positive messages to uplift the spirits in this crazy world.
"BMW iX1 is expected to bring the experience of locally emission-free driving pleasure to a vehicle segment enjoying worldwide growth", as BMW stated at the launch. The SUV's price has not been disclosed yet, but the all-electric BMW iX1 will definitely be a game changer, especially since it's described by the Bavarians as their "first all-wheel-drive electric car introduced by the brand in the premium compact segment."
