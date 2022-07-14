NBA Star Dejounte Murray's Red Lambo and C8 Corvette Have Matching Red Forgiato Wheels

It’s not uncommon for celebrities to have cars in their collection that sport the same color palette. And Dejounte Murray proved it works pretty well with his red Lamborghini Urus and C8 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray.
Dejounte Murray was selected in the 2016 NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs. Just a few days ago, at the end of June, he was traded to the Atlanta Hawks.
The NBA star has previously treated his family to new cars, but it was about time we took a look at the cars in his garage. The star just posted a new series of pictures that show us the cars in his driveway: two matching red vehicles, a Lamborghini Urus and a C8 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray.
The Chevy is not fully on display, and we get to see only half of it, but its aftermarket multi-spoke wheels from Forgiato, in the same fiery red shade, are visible.
The last picture of the set shows Murray in the driver’s seat of his Corvette, which sports a black interior. The mid-engine sports car with exotic design is put in motion by a 6.2-liter LT2 V8 engine that sends 490 horsepower (497 ps) and 465 lb-ft (630 Nm) of torque to the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. The C8 can go from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in just 2.9 seconds, with a top speed of 194 mph (312 kph).
When it comes to the Urus, it has a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 that, paired up with an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission, puts out 641 hp (650 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. It can hit 62 mph (100 kph) in about 3.6 seconds and hits a top speed of 190 mph (306 kph).
In the past, Dejounte Murray bought a Honda Accord for his sister and a Chevrolet Tahoe for his dad.
