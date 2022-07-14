NBA Star Dejounte Murray's Red Lambo and C8 Corvette Have Matching Red Forgiato Wheels

More on this:

1 C8 Chevy Corvette Stingray Prepares for Winter With a Cool Snow Camouflage Wrap

2 Cocky Driver Crashes Corvette C8 While His Companion Was Sitting on the Engine Cover

3 Corvette C8 Drag Races Charger Hellcat With Very Surprising Result, Did You See It Coming?

4 Dejounte Murray Continues to Treat His Family to New Rides, This Time, It's His Dad

5 Dejounte Murray Buys His Sister a Honda for Her 18th Birthday Because of Her Good Grades