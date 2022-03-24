Dejounte Murray Buys His Sister a Honda for Her 18th Birthday Because of Her Good Grades

Let’s be honest here. We were always a bit more motivated to study when there was some financial benefit involved. And NBA star Dejounte Murray uses that to his advantage. He has just rewarded his sister with a brand-new Honda.
When athletes make it, most of them remember where they come from and want to treat their family to the best experiences. But 25-year-old Dejounte Murray, who plays for the San Antonio Spurs of the National Basketball Association, wants his family to work for it. So, he strives as hard as he can to make them study. And he rewards them accordingly when they achieve their goals.
In a new post on his social media, he shared that he was “blessed enough to sneak back home to Seattle,” so he could surprise his little sister with her first car for her birthday.
Of course, receiving a car for your birthday seems like a natural thing when you’re the sister of a professional basketball player, but Jacaiyah had to work for it.
He added that he told her to stay out of trouble and get good grades. Luckily, she did, and he added that she has a 3.7 GPA. So he “had to stand on my own words with actions.”
Dejounte Murray surprised her with a 2022 Honda Accord. It's not a sports car or over-the-top luxury model, but something she can use when going to school or work.
The vehicle has two engine options. One comes with a 1.5-liter L4 engine which delivers 189 horsepower (192 ps) and a maximum torque of 192 lb-ft (260 Nm). The other is powered by a 2.0-liter L4 with 248 ponies (252 ps) and 273 lb-ft (370 Nm) of torque. He didn’t mention which one he gave her.
He added that he wanted to use his “hard-working earnings to help change the cycle” he grew up with. This isn't the first time he did that. In 2019, he surprised his brother with a Dodge Challenger after graduation.
