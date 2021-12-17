5 No, Tyler Perry Isn’t Giving Away Cars on Facebook

4 Tyler Perry Uses His Personal Seaplane to Fly in Supplies to the Bahamas

More on this:

Tyler Perry Involved in T-Bone Crash With His Bentley Bentayga

Editor's note: The 2020 Bentley Bentayha is shown in the gallery. The 2020 Bentley Bentayha is shown in the gallery.