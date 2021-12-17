Tyler Perry Involved in T-Bone Crash With His Bentley Bentayga

Tyler Perry was involved in a serious, two-vehicle crash in California the other night. The good news is that no one was injured, but the bad news is that both cars were totaled.
Recently-minted billionaire, movie mogul Tyler Perry was on his way home from the airport when the accident happened, celebrity publication TMZ reports. He’d just flown into Burbank Airport and got into his white Bentley Bentayga for the drive home through Sherman Oaks. As per the media outlet, the accident occurred “minutes” after leaving the airport.
While it was Perry in his Bentley that T-boned another vehicle, a dark Honda Accord, the star was not at fault for the accident. The woman at the wheel of the Honda cut across the lanes and crossed Perry’s path, and it all happened so fast that he couldn’t avoid the impact. It was pretty serious, too: video available at the bottom of the page shows the damage to the side of the Honda, which includes one wheel missing.
The good news is that no one was injured. In fact, TMZ says, neither driver even required a medical checkup. The vehicles, on the other hand, are total write-offs.
A police officer was in the area and rushed to divert traffic and take statements. As per the report, the Honda driver confessed liability, and the case was clear enough to not warrant a police report. The matter will now be settled privately.
Perry, who is a known celebrity car lover, is yet to address the crash publicly.
To end this on a lighter note, Perry is also known for his love of gifting cars to fellow celebrities. His go-to present is a Tesla, and his recipients include celebrities from Oprah to Tiffany Hadish. At one point, there were even scams on Facebook using his name and his love of gifting Teslas, and they had reached such a scale that he was forced to step forward and urge his fans not to fall for them.
