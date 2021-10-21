Honda Accord 2.0T vs. Ford Mustang 2.3T Drag Races Yield Interesting Results

4 Widebody Challenger Scat Pack Drags and Rolls Tuned Civic Type R, Someone Wins by a Hair

The biggest rival of the segment-leading Toyota Camry, the Honda Accord makes a lot of sense as a daily driver. Priced from $24,970 excluding destination charge, the mid-size sedan comes into its own if you pony up a few dollars more for the 2.0-liter turbo engine and 10-speed tranny. 12 photos



What makes the Accord 2.0T special is the way the 10-speed tranny complements the powerplant. Still, can the Japanese family sedan hold its own against an



Sam CarLegion is much obliged to answer that question with a series of rather interesting drag races. Priced from $30,640 excluding incentives but including the destination charge, the pony car with the 10-speed transmission delivers 310 horsepower and 350 pound-feet (476 Nm) from 3,000 revolutions per minute at the crankshaft. Although it’s a little more pokey, the Mustang also happens to be an idea heavier than the Honda Accord.



In Sport Mode, the first quarter-mile run starts off with a better launch from the rear-wheel-drive pony car from Flat Rock and ends triumphally for the American contender. They’re very close over the line, though, as the Honda picks us the slack after the halfway point of the quarter mile. Pretty much the same plot unfolds on the second run with traction control off, and on the third run with traction control off from a roll. The final run, which was performed in Sport Mode with traction control on from 50 kilometers per hour (80.4 miles per hour), ends in victory for the family car.



