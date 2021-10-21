Original-Owner 1976 Honda GL1000 Gold Wing LTD Is Practically as Good as New

Those golden D.I.D hoops are guaranteed to let everyone know you've got class.
In 1976, Honda released about 2,000 copies of the GL1000 Gold Wing LTD, featuring superior upholstery, a taller handlebar and special-edition paintwork. The Japanese head-turner comes to life thanks to a liquid-cooled 999cc flat-four powerplant, with a single overhead camshaft, four Keihin carburetors and a compression ratio of 9.2:1.
This bad boy is good for up to 78 hp at 7,000 rpm, while a torque output of 61 pound-feet (83 Nm) will be spawned when the crank spins at 5,500 revs. A five-speed constant-mesh gearbox transmits the engine’s force to a shaft final drive, resulting in a top speed of 122 mph (196 kph). Additionally, the Gold Wing is capable of accelerating from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 5.1 seconds, which is actually quite decent for a behemoth that weighs 584 pounds (265 kg) dry.
The powertrain modules are held in place by a steel double cradle frame that rests on 37 mm (1.5 inches) telescopic forks and dual preload-adjustable shock absorbers. Honda’s limited-edition treasure flaunts a pair of 232 mm (9.1 inches) brake discs and twin-piston calipers up front, along with a 250 mm (9.8 inches) rotor and a single-piston caliper on the other end.
Now that we’ve talked about the bike’s fundamentals, let’s be a bit more specific. The ‘76 MY GL1000 you see here packs a fresh battery, refurbished carbs and a gold-anodized rear luggage rack, as well as top-shelf Battlax BT45 rubber from Bridgestone. Moreover, this sexy thing has been owned by a single individual, and its five-digit analog odometer shows a little under 20k miles (32,000 km).
The Gold Wing LTD is making its way to the auction block at no reserve as we speak, with a top bid of 8,000 freedom bucks. If you’d like to see this old-school berserker in your driveway, be sure to visit the BaT (Bring A Trailer) website before October 26, when the online auction will reach its conclusion.
