Hellcat-Powered 2010 Charger Police Car Races Charger SRT Hellcat, Goes Super Saiyan

It’s never wise to challenge a seventh generation Dodge Charger with a sixth-generation model. The gap between the two is quite simply enormous. Without considering any modifications, the most powerful sixth-gen Charger you could get was the SRT-8 version, powered by a 6.1-liter HEMI V8 engine, good for 425 hp. Not bad by 2010 standards, but poor compared to anything with a Hellcat badge.

6 photos