Hellcat-Powered 2010 Charger Police Car Races Charger SRT Hellcat, Goes Super Saiyan

Your odds of winning such a battle drop even more if all you’ve got is a sixth-gen Charger Police Interceptor, like the protagonist of this video. Those usually came with 5.7-liter HEMI V8 units and about 370 hp. Again, a sitting duck for a Hellcat.Of course, you can try to even those odds by doing a Hellcat-swap on that cop car, before mounting a custom Magnuson supercharger. The resulting combination is, for lack of a better term, beastly.This decommissioned cruiser is a genuine 10-second car, as that newer Charger SRT Hellcat would eventually find out. Powering the latter is of course a 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 , melting rubber to the tune of 707 hp. Now, seen as how the Hellcat covered the quarter mile in just 10.57 seconds, we reckon that it wasn’t quite 100% stock.Not that it mattered though, because the Hellcat-powered police car pulled a wheelie on its way to completing the standing quarter mile in a blistering 10.09 seconds. That’s a gust of wind away from getting this thing in the 9-second range.In a way, it’s rather poetic, for once it used to protect and serve , and that latter part is something it’s still doing to this day – serving you a big fat “L” if you dare to challenge it in a straight line. As for its absolute best run on that day, it comes at the very end of the clip when it covered the quarter mile in just 10.06 seconds.