Hellcat-Powered 2010 Charger Police Car Races Charger SRT Hellcat, Goes Super Saiyan

It’s never wise to challenge a seventh generation Dodge Charger with a sixth-generation model. The gap between the two is quite simply enormous. Without considering any modifications, the most powerful sixth-gen Charger you could get was the SRT-8 version, powered by a 6.1-liter HEMI V8 engine, good for 425 hp. Not bad by 2010 standards, but poor compared to anything with a Hellcat badge.
Your odds of winning such a battle drop even more if all you’ve got is a sixth-gen Charger Police Interceptor, like the protagonist of this video. Those usually came with 5.7-liter HEMI V8 units and about 370 hp. Again, a sitting duck for a Hellcat.
Of course, you can try to even those odds by doing a Hellcat-swap on that cop car, before mounting a custom Magnuson supercharger. The resulting combination is, for lack of a better term, beastly.
This decommissioned cruiser is a genuine 10-second car, as that newer Charger SRT Hellcat would eventually find out. Powering the latter is of course a 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8, melting rubber to the tune of 707 hp. Now, seen as how the Hellcat covered the quarter mile in just 10.57 seconds, we reckon that it wasn’t quite 100% stock.
Not that it mattered though, because the Hellcat-powered police car pulled a wheelie on its way to completing the standing quarter mile in a blistering 10.09 seconds. That’s a gust of wind away from getting this thing in the 9-second range.
In a way, it’s rather poetic, for once it used to protect and serve, and that latter part is something it’s still doing to this day – serving you a big fat “L” if you dare to challenge it in a straight line. As for its absolute best run on that day, it comes at the very end of the clip when it covered the quarter mile in just 10.06 seconds.
Of course, you can try to even those odds by doing a Hellcat-swap on that cop car, before mounting a custom Magnuson supercharger. The resulting combination is, for lack of a better term, beastly.
This decommissioned cruiser is a genuine 10-second car, as that newer Charger SRT Hellcat would eventually find out. Powering the latter is of course a 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8, melting rubber to the tune of 707 hp. Now, seen as how the Hellcat covered the quarter mile in just 10.57 seconds, we reckon that it wasn’t quite 100% stock.
Not that it mattered though, because the Hellcat-powered police car pulled a wheelie on its way to completing the standing quarter mile in a blistering 10.09 seconds. That’s a gust of wind away from getting this thing in the 9-second range.
In a way, it’s rather poetic, for once it used to protect and serve, and that latter part is something it’s still doing to this day – serving you a big fat “L” if you dare to challenge it in a straight line. As for its absolute best run on that day, it comes at the very end of the clip when it covered the quarter mile in just 10.06 seconds.