Think You Can Outrun a Dodge Charger Police Car? This Track Lets You Try

All track day experiences do not have to be the same. A company has thought up a way to make them more exciting. So, instead of just driving on the track in your car or a rented vehicle, how about trying to run from a Dodge Charger police car?
Unlike the real world, the track driving experience has no legal repercussions if you get caught by the police car after 15 minutes of pursuit. So, whoever goes for the package can experience some time behind the wheel and have some fun that was reserved for games like Grand Theft Auto, Need for Speed, and others.
At this point, we should underline the fact that running from the police is one of the worst decisions you can make. Police pursuits rarely end well, and many of them involve innocent bystanders getting injured or killed.
Fortunately, the experience promised by this company does away with the danger of driving in open traffic at high speeds while being chased by a police car. The latter seems to be a replica of the Dodge Charger police interceptor used in the U.S., but it should fare quite well on the track against its opponents, the first-generation Porsche Boxster or the second-generation Mazda MX-5 (Miata).
The Brits who imagined these packages offer the Porsche Boxster Police Pursuit driving experience for GBP 99 ($135) while attempting the same in a Mazda MX-5 NB will start at just GBP 69 ($95). That is not a lot of money for a track day experience, especially if you consider the fact that someone else must come on track with you for the chase. Who knows, this article might inspire American track day experience companies into offering similar packages.
If you run the numbers and calculate fuel costs, tire wear, and general car wear, the prices presented by the British track day experience company are quite good. We suggest getting the optional collision damage waiver just in case, which comes in at GPB 25 ($35) a day. The latter removes the need for someone to pay the insurance excess on any vehicle they damage.
