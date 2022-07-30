Indonesian Man Brings Joy to the World, One Custom Hot Wheels Car at a Time

We each have our passions and hobbies in life. And if we find enough resources and energy to follow them, who knows where it will all take us? After all, they say that if you do what you love, you won't have to work a day in your life. And that sounds more than tempting. So we've reached out to a well-known diecast custom artist, who goes by the name of Tolle Garage. Here's what we've learned.