Chess, Not Checkers – Audi Has Pulled Off a Massively Profitable First Half of the Year

With a disastrous chip shortage affecting everything tech-related, gas prices going haywire, and overall market uncertainty, some automakers are sweating bullets. Yet others have managed to rake in massive profits in the first half of the year, against all odds.
Even though Audi’s sales figures dropped, the carmaker still managed to increase its revenue by 2% in the first half of 2022, thanks to consolidating the Bentley brand since the start of this year.
Granted, the company’s business in China has indeed been affected by the lockdowns and the chip shortage. That said, the Audi Group as a whole boosted its revenue to €29.9 billion ($30.47 billion), while its operating profit reached a new high of €4.9 billion ($4.99 billion).
“…we have mastered the turbulence well and systematically seized the opportunities at the same time,” said Jürgen Rittersberger, Member of the Board of Management for Finance and Legal Affairs of AUDI AG.
Audi has also managed to increase the number of all-electric vehicles by 52.7%, delivering 50,033 vehicles compared to just 32,775 in 2021. Overall, Audi has increased their share of all-electric vehicles delivered to 6.3%.
Besides that, the carmaker successfully rolled out its charging hub pilot site in Nuremberg in the first half of 2022, and is planning to expand the concept to multiple locations in 2023 and 2024.
Now, we don’t know what the rest of 2022 or the next year is going to bring, and neither does Audi.
What the brand DOES know, however, is that they’re going to keep focusing on growing their offer regarding electric solutions – be it vehicles or charging spaces.
“…the current situation in the world makes it clear that economies and society need to move away from fossil fuels even quicker. Expanding renewable energies and switching to e-mobility are important steps in this direction,” said Markus Duesmann, Chairman of the Board of Management of AUDI AG.
