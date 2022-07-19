2024 Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback Favors Style Over Substance, Likely Due Next Summer

Audi keeps expanding its product lineup, and one of the future models to join the family checks both the crossover and the electric vehicle boxes. It is the Q6 e-tron Sportback, a less practical, yet more expensive version of the normal Q6 e-tron.
To absolutely no one’s surprise, it looks identical to the normal variant up to the B pillars. It sports the same front end, with split-headlamp signature, and further back, its roofline is much more arched and doesn’t end with a spoiler. Instead, Audi has added a ducktail piece that also integrates the third brake light.
It appears that the taillights are very similar (if not identical) to the ones equipping the Q6 e-tron, and so are the reflectors, and their positioning in the new rear bumper. The license plate holder sits on the tailgate, right below the lighting units, and the rear fenders look more muscular. This prototype didn’t feature a rear wiper, but it should be there once the model launches.
Speaking of the launch date, it is obviously unknown to anyone who’s not a high-end exec over at the four-ring brand. Nonetheless, it has been reported that it is due around one year from now, in mid-2023, as a 2024 model. The normal Q6 e-tron, on the other hand, should be unveiled about six months earlier, and we wouldn’t be surprised if they lift the curtain for it toward the end of the year.
Both of them, as well as the A6 e-tron and the upcoming Porsche Macan EV, will be underpinned by the PPE architecture. Details surrounding the powertrain family are a well-preserved secret, yet it appears that an RS variant might be in the pipeline to top them all, with more aggressive looks, and perhaps almost 600 all-quiet horses available via the right pedal.
