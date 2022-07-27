Audi Fuel Pump Failure Prompts Q7, Q8 Recall

Back in May 2020, the four-ringed automaker from Ingolstadt observed an increase in warranty claims for replaced fuel pumps in the Q7 and Q8 for the U.S. market. The Audi Product Safety Committee subsequently began to investigate this issue with the supplier of the fuel pump.
The failure mode couldn’t be reproduced in the first months of investigation, but nevertheless, Audi curiously initiated development of an improved fuel delivery module. Considering that no leaks may occur due to this failure, the aforementioned committee decided to monitor the situation rather than dig a little deeper. Vitesco Technologies introduced an optimized part in January 2021, which Audi started using on January 30th.
From March 2021 through November 2021, the German automaker observed yet another increase in field cases. Documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration read that “pressure pulsations in the low-pressure system were found to be a main factor” of the failure mode. Audi evaluated a software update that would adapt the idle speed in order to reduce the pressure pulsations that cause these failures.
The company then rolled out a 6-year/80,000-mile warranty extension to improve customer experience. Come February 2022, the conditions of the warranty extension were extended to 15 years or 150,000 miles. The NHTSA had a little chat with Volkswagen Group of America in the following period, forcing the German juggernaut to reevaluate this issue.
This little chat essentially closed the door to any more delays for Audi, forcing the German automaker to issue a safety recall for almost 50,000 vehicles. Audi of America has received a grand total of 74 warranty claims for Q7 and Q8 sport utility vehicles alleging a loss of motive power while driving. What’s more, AoA has identified no fewer than 8 field reports.
Numbering 19,031 units, affected Q7s were produced between October 2019 and January 2021. The population of Q8s numbers 30,412 units with build dates ranging from August 2018 through January 2021. Recall campaign 22V-516 highlights that “a component of the fuel delivery module inside the fuel tank may break while operating the vehicle.” Dealers will replace the module with an improved version starting from September 16th.
