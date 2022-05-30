Lamborghini Revuelto EV Trademark Filed With EUIPO

Automobili Lamborghini looks forward to the future with starry eyes. Not only does the Italian automaker benefit from the financial backing of the Volkswagen Group, but Lamborghini really wants to build a fourth model.
The Urus is – and will continue to be – the company’s breadwinner. The Huracan serves as the gateway to the Raging Bull’s wedge-shaped mythos, and the successor of the Aventador will serve as the flagship with the help of plug-in assistance. The fourth model, on the other hand, could be a GT.
Rumored for quite a few years now, the grand tourer remains enshrouded in mystery. Could it feature a 2+2 layout? That’s exactly what Stefano Domenicali, the previous head honcho, told the media in 2019.
Something else that we do know is full electrification. The Volkswagen Group is currently putting the finishing touches on the Premium Platform Electric, which is expected to premiere in series-production attire with the Audi A6 e-tron. The Porsche Macan EV will also use this architecture.
Most likely based on this all-electric vehicle architecture, the yet-to-be-named model will be presented by the end of 2025 according to Stephan Winkelmann, the current big kahuna. Briefly teased under a cover back in 2021, the gran turismo may bear the Revuelto moniker according to a recent trademark filing with the European Union Intellectual Property Office.
Filed on May 25th, the aforementioned nameplate will be used for “cars and/or electric cars” as per Nice Class 12. Lamborghini also applied for Class 9 (electronic components and software), Class 25 (clothing and things like that), as well as Class 28 (toy cars, including scale model cars).
Considering that the A6 e-tron concept’s twin electric motors produce 350 kW (approximately 470 horsepower) and 800 Nm (590 pound-feet) of torque, it won’t be surprising to see Lamborghini exceed these figures with the Revuelto. We can further expect a battery capacity of approximately 100 kWh, 800-volt technology, and more than 300 miles (483 km) of range.
