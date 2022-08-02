Porsche Ebike Venture Gets Rolling

Porsche has signaled its intention of moving with increased intensity into the eBike industry by joining hands with Dutch company Ponooc Investment B.V. to form two companies in support of that vision.
Jan Becker, the former CEO of Porsche Lifestyle GmbH & Co. KG was named to head up Porsche eBike Performance GmbH as chairman. The Ottobrunn, Germany-based entity will develop motors, batteries, and the necessary software architecture for connectivity solutions for electric two-wheeler drive systems.
Meanwhile, Moritz Failenschmid, Managing Director at Focus Bikes, will chair P2 eBike GmbH. The Stuttgart, Germany-based P2 will incorporate the power and drive systems from Porsche eBike into a new generation of electric bikes by the middle of this decade.
"We see great potential for Porsche in the eBike segment. This is why we are consistently expanding our activities in this area," says Lutz Meschke, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG and Member of the Executive Board for Finance and IT."
Porsche eBike Performance GmbH will develop and manufacture powerful eBike drive systems under the Porsche brand name. Both Fazua compact drive systems and Porsche eBike products will be used in Porsche eBikes and products by other manufacturers, with the companies acting as technology partners.
In June, Porsche became the sole stakeholder of Munich-based Fazua. The company known among experts to have founded 'light' eBikes will be merged into Porsche eBike Performance GmbH. Porsche also purchased several other eBike companies, including Croatian eBike brand Greyp.
Separate from the two newly formed entities, Porsche continues to work on its current eBike models with long-time partner Rotwild. The two companies launched the Porsche eBike Sport and the Porsche eBike Cross in March 2021.
Porsche's multi-award-winning Cyclaer brand offers cycling-related digital services developed with Fazua and Greyp. The new joint ventures have a great deal of innovative support to increase efforts in the eBike segment.
