Jennifer Garner Might Have a Family SUV, But Also Owns a Luxurious BMW 7 Series

Jennifer Garner might look like the type of actress who would go for a family SUV to fit all her children while doing typical PTA mom activities. But she’s more than that, and also owns a BMW 7 Series.
Ever since she started dating Ben Affleck almost twenty years ago, Jennifer Garner has been portrayed as the nice girl next door. She is always a joyful, respectful person and a good mom. So, when it comes to her taste in cars, you’d believe she’d go for something lowkey, big enough to fit all her three children, and powerful enough to brave the LA traffic.
For that, she owns a Subaru Ascent, which offers the most space in a vehicle the brand has ever produced, making it the ideal family SUV. The model has enough room for seven passengers. Jennifer shares Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10, with actor Ben Affleck.
But she also owns a premium sedan – the BMW 7 Series. The model was introduced by the German brand in 1977 and has currently reached its seventh generation.
The one Jennifer has is the facelifted version of the sixth generation. She went for a plug-in hybrid powertrain, the 745e xDrive, according to the inscription on the rear of the vehicle. The sedan is put in motion by a 3.0-liter I6, working alongside an electric motor and paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, for a total output of 394 horsepower (389 ps) and 442 lb-ft (599 Nm) of torque, delivered to both axles.
The PHEV is able to accelerate to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 5.2 seconds and reach a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph). It can cover between 31 – 36 miles (50-58 kilometers) in the electric mode, with a top speed of 68 mph (110 kph), while energy is stored in a 12-kWh lithium-ion battery.
Besides the Subaru and the BMW, Jennifer’s garage also hosts a fifth-gen Lexus LS 500h, so she might just be more adventurous than she seems.
