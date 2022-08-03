Honda CR-V Seems Unstoppable in a Police Chase, Demolishing Everything in Its Path

A speeding vehicle can be a weapon or a wrecking ball when it’s driven by a rogue person or gets out of control. A video posted on Reddit shows a Honda CR-V taking everything in its path while being chased by the police.
Modern vehicles seem so fragile with all their plasticky parts and sensitive components. Designed to act like crumple zones in a crash to protect the occupants, they seem close to disintegrating at the slightest impact. Older cars are less prone to breaking in minor accidents, even though you wouldn’t want to be inside one in a crash.
A recent video posted on Reddit shows a second-generation Honda CR-V chased by the police continuing to speed even after hitting a truck and going through a fence. With the driver’s right foot firmly pinning the accelerator to the floor, nothing seems to stop the crossover from demolishing everything in its path, like a tank. The video ends just before the Honda hits a warehouse building, so we’re unsure whether that’s still standing.
We don’t know how this all started, but the video begins with a police vehicle driving fast behind a Honda CR-V. As the police close in, the Honda driver makes an uninspired choice to pass a semi on the right. He almost manages, but he soon discovers that swift steering wheel corrections are not good for driving at speed. Without a stability control system, the CR-V oversteers and slams into the side of the semi.
From there, the crossover gets pushed out of the road, where it speeds past a fence and gets airborne after it hits an embankment. The car lands hard and is about to hit a building, but the video ends without showing the outcome. Hopefully, the driver’s foot unjammed, and the car stopped before doing any more damage.
According to the Reddit post comments, the incident occurred in Nebraska and involved an inmate charged with willful reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, refusing a preliminary breath test, and driving under the influence. This doesn’t look good, and they’ll surely face serious consequences.
