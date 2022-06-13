Car Chase Ends in a Predictable Way, Police Claim the Alligator Wasn’t Actually Driving

The world is slowly but surely stepping towards self-driving cars, but at the same time, animals jumping behind the wheel is something shockingly common in some regions.
In New Zealand, for instance, a charity has created a driving school for dogs, and if you believe this is insane, well, it turns out puppies do have what it takes to properly handle the wheel.
So yes, animals can indeed drive a car, but in the case of a car chase that recently took place in Lake County, the alligator that was found inside was just a passenger. This is what the local police said, clearly explaining that the alligator isn’t facing any charges.
More specifically, Sherriff Rich Martin explained in a press release that the on-duty patrol sergeant started a pursuit of a vehicle that was traveling at high speed. The driver was clearly trying to run away, so the patrol sergeant asked for reinforcements, with the whole incident eventually turning into the kind of car chase Americans love to watch on live TV.
However, the pursuit came to an end abruptly after the car got stuck between two trees, at which point the police officers managed to take the 40-year-old driver into custody.
And here’s where the awkward part begins.
The passenger of the car was nobody else than Karen, an alligator that tried to flee the scene when the officers inspected the vehicle. While it was caught shortly after the attempt to run away, the police clearly explained there’s absolutely no evidence that “she [sic] was ever in control of the vehicle.”
In other words, the alligator wasn’t driving, so it won’t be facing any charges at this point. Karen escaped unpunished this time, but the 40-year-old owner from Oak Park has been arrested, as he also has several warrants from another jurisdiction.
