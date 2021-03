#WATCH | This is the moment we forced a racing Porsche 911 GTS off road after a snowy pursuit.@StaffsPolice alerted us to a car key burglary in which the race-prepared car was stolen.



If you think all car chases or police pursuits are so dramatic you’re in danger of getting a heart attack by just looking at the video, you have to see this. This was undoubtedly a very dramatic and highly dangerous situation, but it comes across as the exact contrary of that, all thanks to an excessively calm officer from the West Midlands Police.The incident happened this past January, in Birmingham, two hours after the owner of a Porsche 911 GT3 reported the car stolen. One patrol unit tracked the vehicle in traffic and engaged in a pursuit. Casually noticing how the vehicle was breaking traction at roundabouts or going through red lights, the officer followed it until backup arrived.A tactical measure was then employed, with a police car ramming into the Porsche to drive it off the road. A couple more police vehicles boxed the Porsche in, even as the driver was desperately trying to ram his way out.This sounds dramatic even in writing but, if you watch the video below, you get the impression that it was anything but. It is true then that you can make some of the most horrible things sound less so if you speak in a calm British accent.Jokes aside, the police say they had to wreck the Porsche because it was clear the driver could not control it on the icy road and, as such, this was “an accident waiting to happen.” The man was taken out of the sportscar by force, using tasers, and jailed for 16 months. He was charged with aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, failing to stop for the police, and firearms possession because he had a can of pepper spray. He’s also been banned from driving for 3 years and 16 months.