Watch Police Chase Ends in SUV Rollover Crash, Mayhem Ensues

Police pursuits are open-ended events: you never know what’s gonna happen in the end. In the case of a police chase in Rochester, New York, it ends in mayhem. Still, the video caught by a security camera shows the hilarious side of police work.
Looking at the number of police cars involved in the chase, you’d think those in the runaway SUV are some drug kingpins, if not a foreign power’s secret agents. It turns out they were two young men in an SUV that failed to stop after police attempted to pull it over. We don’t know why the officers wanted to stop them.
The rogue SUV, which appears to actually be a Nissan Rogue, is caught on camera rounding a corner at high speed. After hitting another vehicle, the SUV rolls over and ends on its left side, right in front of the house with the security camera. This is the watershed moment when everything starts going crazy comical. There’s so much going on in the video below that is hard to comprehend at first.
Apart from the number of police vehicles that keep coming (eight of them arrived until the video ends), we sympathize with the guy exiting the house to help the SUV’s occupants. He appears to freak out when he sees the officers rushing, guns in their hands, to the crashed Rogue. Then we see the two suspects breaking out of the SUV through the broken windshield, just to be tackled by the police officers a few moments later.
But the funniest part is when the cop with the dog enters the scene 25 seconds into the video. The poor dog is probably scared by the police vehicles’ sirens and refuses to do his job. At this point, the guy in uniform grabs his paws and drags him toward the suspect’s car. In the end, all is well when it ends well, and fortunately, in this case, everything ended without anybody being seriously injured.
The two suspects were treated for minor injuries and later charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. This resulted from the officers finding two loaded guns in the vehicle. It is a serious felony, which can result in a sentence of up to 15 years in prison.
