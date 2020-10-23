Driver Stops for Gas (and Pays for It) During Extended Police Chase

Where do unicorns go when they die? What are dreams made of? How do you pronounce the name of Elon Musk’s son? What happens when criminals involved in a police chase run out of gas?
Today, we can answer with certainty at least one of these questions: when fugitive criminals run out of gas, they pull in at a gas station, just like everybody else. If the criminal is of the “honest” type (lol), like the guy to make news the other day, he even pays for the gas.
Police car chases are an American staple, so it’s not uncommon that even after all these years, a news helicopter follows it closely, even if it takes hours. The latest comes from the Los Angeles area, with NBC Los Angeles covering it (story via The Drive). The man, according to the Glendora Police Department, was wanted for theft at a Home Depot and he tried to make his escape by car, before cops engaged in pursuit.
At one point, he pulled into a gas station, where he interacted with the driver of a white pickup, the media outlet notes. He threw something in the back of the pickup and collected something else from the driver, and continued on his way. Then, he pulled into another gas station.
This is where the video at the bottom of the page begins, with the damaged car (it was also missing a front bumper, but no word whether it was the result of the chase) pulling in.
Having been able to put a relatively safe distance between himself and the police, the man made a very short pit stop to fuel up. He even went inside to pay, and was then back behind the wheel and on his merry way. And you thought thieves have no moral compass.
NBC Los Angeles reports that the chase extended across several cities before the man drove back to East Los Angeles. He eventually pulled into a parking garage without the police on his trail, and there’s no word yet if he was caught.
WATCH LIVE: Only in LA. The driver in a police pursuit manages to stop at a gas station and fill up, apparently getting the cash discount, too. https://t.co/gpe5mIcgXd pic.twitter.com/wsNb00JIQG— NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) October 21, 2020