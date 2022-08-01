How Alonso's Move to Aston Martin Could Influence the F1 Drivers Market?

The Formula 1 world was shaken up after the announcement made by Sebastian Vettel that he will retire at the end of the 2022 season. As a result, everyone was wondering who would be Lance Stroll's teammate for 2023.
The Aston Martin F1 team did not lose any time and announced today that the two-time world champion (2005, 2006) Fernando Alonso will replace Sebastian at the end of the season. Losing a driver of Alonso's experience and caliber is a significant blow for Alpine, but at the same time, it opens the spot for the talented rising star Oscar Piastri.
It is a known fact that Alpine was doing anything not to lose Piastri while keeping Alonso simultaneously. The French team CEO Laurent Rossi wanted to loan the young Australian driver to Williams, replacing Latifi. However, as time passed, McLaren became a possible destination in the event Ricciardo left at the end of the season.
"We wish Fernando the best for his future in Formula 1. Fernando has always been, and always will be, part of the Renault and Alpine family and we're proud and privileged to have shared so many on-track moments together," said the French team on social media. "We look forward to finishing the remainder of the 2022 season with Fernando in blue, and we'll keep pushing to the maximum until the final lap in November."
For Alpine, exciting times should be ahead because Esteban Ocon will start his sixth season of F1 racing in 2023, so he has gathered a lot of experience and knowledge. At the same time, he is only 25 years old, and together with Piastri, will make up a young and hungry-for-success lineup.
However, Alpine may go for someone with more experience, and a chain reaction could happen on the market, with multiple teams changing their lineups.
Until then, we will cherish these last races with Sebastian Vettel on the grid while paying close attention to new pieces of information regarding F1.
The team will announce its driver line-up for the 2023 Formula 1 season in due course.