George Russell Secures Maiden Pole Position Finish at the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix

Day two of the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix has come to an end. Drivers had to battle each other and the elements during FP3, as rain fell over the Hungaroring. Most of the drivers went for a safe approach, which means lap times were almost 30 seconds slower than they were on day 1. But Nicholas Latifi had nothing to lose today, and his FP3 pace was enough to put him in P1 for the first time in his career.