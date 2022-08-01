Fernando Alonso Leaves Alpine, Signs Multi-Year Contract With Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso is not even close to hanging up his gloves, but his time at Alpine is over. The two-time World Champion has just signed a multi-year contract with Aston Martin.
Over the years, Fernando Alonso, 41, has raced for different teams, including McLaren and Ferrari. He announced in 2019 that he would not be competing for the 2020 season. However, he joined Alpine (former Renault) in 2021, alongside Esteban Ocon. But that will no longer be the case starting 2023 because he's joining a new squad: Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One™ Team, as officially confirmed on August 1, 2022. The news comes a few days after Sebastian Vettel announced his retirement from Formula One.
In a statement, Fernando Alonso said about his upcoming move: “This Aston Martin team is clearly applying the energy and commitment to win, and it is therefore one of the most exciting teams in Formula One today. I have known Lawrence and Lance for many years and it is very obvious that they have the ambition and passion to succeed in Formula One."
The Spaniard continued, "I have watched as the team has systematically attracted great people with winning pedigrees, and I have become aware of the huge commitment to new facilities and resources at Silverstone. No one in Formula One today is demonstrating a greater vision and absolute commitment to winning, and that makes it a really exciting opportunity for me."
He added, "I still have the hunger and ambition to fight to be at the front, and I want to be part of an organisation that is committed to learn, develop and succeed. We all appreciate that there is much to be done to get to the front, and that we must apply all our energies in working together to find performance. The passion and desire to perform that I have witnessed convince me to maintain my enjoyment and commitment to the sport. I intend to win again in this sport and therefore I have to take the opportunities that feel right to me."
Executive chairman Lawrence Stroll also shared his excitement over Alonso joining the team. The Spanish driver will race alongside his son, Lance: "I have known and admired Fernando for many years and it has always been clear that he is a committed winner like me.”
Stroll continued, "I have set out to bring together the best people and develop the right resources and organisation to succeed in this highly competitive sport, and those plans are now taking shape at Silverstone. It seemed natural therefore to invite Fernando to be part of the development of a winning team, and we very quickly established in our recent conversations that we have the same ambitions and values, and it was logical and easy to confirm our desire to work together."
In a statement, Fernando Alonso said about his upcoming move: “This Aston Martin team is clearly applying the energy and commitment to win, and it is therefore one of the most exciting teams in Formula One today. I have known Lawrence and Lance for many years and it is very obvious that they have the ambition and passion to succeed in Formula One."
The Spaniard continued, "I have watched as the team has systematically attracted great people with winning pedigrees, and I have become aware of the huge commitment to new facilities and resources at Silverstone. No one in Formula One today is demonstrating a greater vision and absolute commitment to winning, and that makes it a really exciting opportunity for me."
He added, "I still have the hunger and ambition to fight to be at the front, and I want to be part of an organisation that is committed to learn, develop and succeed. We all appreciate that there is much to be done to get to the front, and that we must apply all our energies in working together to find performance. The passion and desire to perform that I have witnessed convince me to maintain my enjoyment and commitment to the sport. I intend to win again in this sport and therefore I have to take the opportunities that feel right to me."
Executive chairman Lawrence Stroll also shared his excitement over Alonso joining the team. The Spanish driver will race alongside his son, Lance: "I have known and admired Fernando for many years and it has always been clear that he is a committed winner like me.”
Stroll continued, "I have set out to bring together the best people and develop the right resources and organisation to succeed in this highly competitive sport, and those plans are now taking shape at Silverstone. It seemed natural therefore to invite Fernando to be part of the development of a winning team, and we very quickly established in our recent conversations that we have the same ambitions and values, and it was logical and easy to confirm our desire to work together."
NEWS: @AstonMartinF1 announces Fernando Alonso for 2023.— Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) August 1, 2022
We are delighted to confirm that two-time #F1 World Champion @alo_oficial will join the team from next season on a multi-year contract.
Tap below to read more. ??#WeClimbTogether