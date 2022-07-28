Harley-Davidson FXDR 114 Is a Porsche on Two Wheels, Almost Priced Like One

Historically speaking, Harley-Davidson and Porsche have been working together, on and off, ever since the 1970s. Their most high-profile and recent collaboration happened when the Germans supplied the Americans with a very important engine.
This took back in 2002, when Porsche Engineering developed a new V2 engine for Harley to use in its then-new V-Rod family of muscle bikes. 1,131cc in displacement, the unit was capable of developing 120 hp and “delighted Harley-Davidson's demanding clientele,” as Porsche brags.
Since then, another official collaboration did not happen, but various custom shops have tried to capture the essence of a Porsche machine and use it to create unique rides. One of the most recent such projects is this here FXDR 114, put together back in 2019 by a German crew called Cult-Werk, and on sale on Mobile.
The bike does not benefit from any kind of Porsche engineering, but tries to make the connection by using a special color called Porsche Olive Carbon, airbrushed all over the body of the two-wheeler, special lettering, and badges of the German carmaker.
Boasting a short front fender, concealed cables, a rear-end conversion meant to accommodate a wider, 280 mm tire, and a KessTech exhaust system over the stock 1,868cc engine, the motorcycle also makes use of things like LED lights, special covers in all the right places, and wheels painted to match the color of the body.
The custom build has not been ridden since completed, but overall its odometer does read over 5,600 km (3,480 miles).
The people behind this project seem to have tried to emulate a Porsche machine not only in color, but in another very important aspect as well: price. As said, the bike is listed for sale in Europe, and the asking price is a staggering 49,911 euros (a number that was probably chosen to remind one of Porsche’s 911), which in American currency is $50,932 at today’s exchange rates.
