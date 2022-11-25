Tuned Ford Focus ST Looks Like the VW Golf GTI's Worst Nightmare

Ford doesn’t have a single passenger car in its U.S. lineup, other than the Mustang, as these models have lost significant ground to crossovers and SUVs. On the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, however, such vehicles are still relevant, including the Focus, which will be dropped in 2024.
Until that happens, however, the Dearborn automaker still has a proper rival to the likes of the Volkswagen Golf, Hyundai i30, Honda Civic, Renault Megane, Opel/Vauxhall Astra, and other compacts. And they still have a hot hatch in their portfolio, too, which adds the ST suffix.
Packing a very familiar turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine, it develops 280 ps (276 hp / 206 kW) at 5,500 rpm and 420 Nm (310 lb-ft) of torque between 3,000 and 4,000 rpm. It is more powerful than the old 2.0-liter four-pot and enables the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in less than six seconds.
As for the pictured copy, it came from JMS Fahrzeugteile, and it sports a few upgrades, all of which came from the aftermarket world. One of the most striking is the graffiti look, obtained via a wrap that combines black, gray, white, and red, and it was applied by Schwabenfolia.
Barracuda, on the other hand, signed the wheels. These are dubbed the Project 3.0, have a Y-spoke design, Black Milled finish, and they measure 8.5x19 inches on both axles, wrapped in 235/35 tires. The alloys fill the arches much better with the car sitting closer to the ground, courtesy of KW’s Variant 3 coilovers.
A small power boost is included, too, which inevitably comes with the Friedrich Motorsport exhaust system, said to give the car a “much more distinctive and rich sound.” It is this part that rounds off the aftermarket makeover of the Ford Focus ST, and it may not be the hottest take on it, but it surely is interesting, wouldn’t you say?
