Tuned Ford Focus ST Looks Like the VW Golf GTI's Worst Nightmare

Until that happens, however, the Dearborn automaker still has a proper rival to the likes of the Volkswagen Golf, Hyundai i30, Honda Civic, Renault Megane, Opel/Vauxhall Astra, and other compacts. And they still have a hot hatch in their portfolio, too, which adds the ST suffix Packing a very familiar turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine, it develops 280 ps (276 hp / 206) at 5,500 rpm and 420 Nm (310 lb-ft) of torque between 3,000 and 4,000 rpm. It is more powerful than the old 2.0-liter four-pot and enables the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in less than six seconds.As for the pictured copy, it came from JMS Fahrzeugteile, and it sports a few upgrades, all of which came from the aftermarket world. One of the most striking is the graffiti look, obtained via a wrap that combines black, gray, white, and red, and it was applied by Schwabenfolia.Barracuda, on the other hand, signed the wheels. These are dubbed the Project 3.0, have a Y-spoke design, Black Milled finish, and they measure 8.5x19 inches on both axles, wrapped in 235/35 tires. The alloys fill the arches much better with the car sitting closer to the ground, courtesy of KW’s Variant 3 coilovers.A small power boost is included, too, which inevitably comes with the Friedrich Motorsport exhaust system, said to give the car a “much more distinctive and rich sound.” It is this part that rounds off the aftermarket makeover of the Ford Focus ST , and it may not be the hottest take on it, but it surely is interesting, wouldn’t you say?