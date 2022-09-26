Almost Forgotten Ford Focus ST Mild Sporty Hatch Gets Updated With New Track Pack

Right now, it feels like the automotive industry (just like life, in general) is going under the steamroller. Both for the right and wrong reasons, it seems.
One of the major ‘bark choppers’ is today’s propensity for solely acquiring crossovers, SUVs, and trucks to the detriment of passenger cars. And while some car segments have almost died across various regions (such as minivans, station wagons, and even sedans), numerous nameplates are biting the dust left and right.
For example, the Ford Focus family – which at one time rivaled Toyota’s Corolla for the worldwide best-selling title – is no longer available in the United States, and the automaker recently prepared its passing to the realm of Valhalla in Australia, as well. For now, only the Fiesta ST and Focus ST are getting the axe, but who knows what comes next?
Well, at least in Europe the Focus ST is certain to have an extended lease of life for at least a good while. Otherwise, the carmaker would not have bothered to upgrade the sporty hatchback with the new and “adjustable Track Pack, (…) offering tunable on-track performance for genuine driving enthusiasts.” Among the goodies worth mentioning are the adjustable KW Automotive suspension system, the brawnier Brembo brake system, along with lighter 19-inch flow-formed wheels.
The 2.3-liter EcoBoost Ford Focus ST, with 280 ps (276 hp) on tap, will have the new Track Pack in conjunction with the five-door variant equipped with the six-speed manual transmission variant. And it also comes with subtle exterior design enhancements, plus the newest iteration of the Focus ST Ford Performance Seats.
The new Ford Focus ST Track Pack can already be ordered but will only be available across the following Old Continent markets: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Switzerland, and the UK, with initial deliveries scheduled for November.
