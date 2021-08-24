2021 Ford Focus ST Edition Is a Track-Focused Hot Hatch With GT- and Raptor-Inspired Tech

Ford has given the fourth-gen Focus ST hot hatch a few visual and mechanical upgrades, and they’re selling it in selected European markets as the Focus ST Edition.
Pricing starts at £35,785 ($48,969) in the UK, and it comes in the Azura Blue paint finish that’s out of reach for the rest of the Focus family. High gloss detailing on the upper grille, front bumper wings, side mirror casings, rear roof spoiler, and diffuser, as well as a distinctive black roof, provide contrast.
Standard part-leather Recaro sports seats with blue stitching, replicated on the steering wheel, gearshift lever, center console knee pads, and floor mats, and red lettering on the push-start button, as well as the typical ST badges, complete the makeover inside.
Said to reduce unsprung mass by 10% at each corner, the 19-inch alloy wheels are shod in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires. Other highlights include the two-way adjustable coilover suspension developed by KW, with a 50% increased spring rate compared to the regular Focus ST, which lowers the ride height by 10 mm (0.4 in) front and rear, while retaining a further adjustment of 20 mm (0.8 in) for customers.
A technical document with the recommended suspension settings for different driving conditions, including the Nurburgring, accompanies the car.
The new Focus ST Edition still uses the innovative eLSD that can redistribute up to 100% of the available torque to the wheel with more traction to counteract wheelspin and improve cornering. Moreover, the anti-lag technology, inspired by the F-150 Raptor and GT supercar, which enhances the performance in the Sport and Track driving modes, is on deck.
Powering the special edition hot hatch is the same 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine, with 280 PS (276 HP / 206 kW) at 5,500 rpm and 420 Nm (310 lb-ft) of torque at 3,000-4,000 rpm. The thrust is channeled to the front axle via a six-speed manual transmission, enabling a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint in 5.7 seconds and a 155 mph (250 kph) top speed.
