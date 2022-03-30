Ford Focus ST Takes an Acid Trip, Should Have Said NO to Drugs

With everything going on in the world today, it’s nice to take refuge in the thing that unites us all: cars. Be it old or new, mainstream or exotic, and even real or not, we keep covering some of the most interesting of them 24/7.
But where does this particular Ford Focus ST fit? That would be in the ‘fake’ category, better known as ‘renderings,’ because you didn’t actually think that it’s real, did you?
With countless mouse clicks, photo.chopshop has rearranged its pixels, turning it into a veritable… actually, what would you call it? The front end was moved to the rear, and the back end to the front, and it looks like it’s a few digital modifications away from becoming the car centipede.
The bumpers haven’t been swapped, and the dual exhaust pipes still rest at the rear, albeit below the grille this time. Speaking of which, it retains the ‘ST’ badging and is flanked by the OEM headlights that would illuminate the road behind. The side mirrors sit on each side of the tailgate, which features two wings. At the front, it has taillights mounted where the headlamps would normally be, and instead of a grille, it features part of the tailgate attached to the hood, complete with the typical badging.
This was probably the hardest thing that this writer has ever had to report on, and for the final part of this story, he’ll remind you about the engine, which, in the third-gen Ford Focus ST is either a gasoline or a diesel unit, depending on the market. The former produces almost 250 bhp, and the latter is rated at a little over 180 bhp, and both of them have a 2.0-liter displacement. Its successor, however, which retains the front-wheel drive setup, is offered with a 2.3-liter EcoBoost, making 276 bhp.
