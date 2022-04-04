Ford Focus RS vs Focus ST Drag Race Is a +1000-HP Family Feud

The Ford Focus-based hot hatches may not have garnered the same level of fame as something like, say, the Volkswagen GTI, but ask anyone who has driven both and they'll likely say the Blue Oval products are the more involving and more rewarding options.
That was even truer in the second part of the 2000s, back when the two cars involved in the drag and rolling races you'll see below were built. The second-gen Focus ST and, later on, RS, were built on a masterfully-balanced platform that was just a joy to throw around a series of tight corners.
The thing is, cornering ability does jack all to help a car in a drag race, and since these relatively old hot hatches didn't pack the largest of punches (both shared a 2.5-liter five-cylinder turbocharged engine and front-wheel-drive), making them relevant over the quarter-mile mandates a few modifications to their powerplants. Well, I say "a few"...
These two have had their engines completely built (the entire list of modifications is available in the video), so they're now producing 530 hp (the ST) or more (up to 614 for the RS). What's more, the ST also had an all-wheel-drive system (taken off a Volvo V50) installed, something this early iteration of the RS lacked (the following generations would get one from the factory).
To keep things as level as possible, however, since he can, Sam, the ST owner and driver (and master tuner as well, it would seem), will disengage the AWD system. Similarly, Reece, the RS driver, will run on medium boost, bringing the power output to roughly 539 hp - a mere 9 hp over the ST. With very similar weight figures and six-speed manuals across the line, this should be a close battle where driver skill and reaction times play a key role.
Things kick off with a classic drag race and the RS (red) manages a slightly better launch. Reece manages to stay in front for the first two or three shifts but falls slightly behind after the driver misses a gear. Well, at least that's what he claims, though we've seen people making up excuses before.
No more excuses for the second run as the start is a lot more even, meaning the RS loses even the slight advantage it had the previous time. That leaves Reece looking at the ST's behind for the entire duration of the race. By the end, the white ST was in front by more than a car's length, a far cry from the very tight finish we saw in the first run. The clock shows a best time of 12.76 seconds for the ST and 12.84 seconds for the RS.
The second run, however, brings a completely reversed outcome, tying the score at one each. After a vastly improved start in the third race, the
ST gets the win in the all-important decider, making it game, set, and match for the white hatchback as it wins the roll race two-to-one and brings the overall score to two-nil.
Normally, we wouldn't have any favorites here since we don't know the drivers and we don't necessarily like either of the two Focus performance versions more than the other - actually, it's hard not to fall for the RS, but this second-gen feels a bit uninspiring compared to the following model; besides, it's not like these two actually have that much left in common with the cars they're supposed to represent - but we can't help noticing and appreciating Sam's decision to fasten the safety harness in his ST, while Reece, the RS driver, seemed to ignore safety altogether and chose to roll free. Not a public road, yes, so it's his choice, but it's not exactly a choice we would condone.
Just when you thought it was all over, the progress bar of the video suggests there are still a few minutes of footage left. What's all that? Oh, nothing much, just the typical "saving the best for last" shenanigans. In this case, "the best" means a drag race and a roll race with the two cars completely unshackled: fool boost and that sweet 614 hp for the RS and AWD goodness for the ST. How will this change things?
The ST predictably just shoots off the line in the standing quarter, and the RS doesn't have the space, time, or just sheer power to catch up with it. The gap is huge. Well, we all know what Reece's next Google search is going to sound like: "Volvo V50 AWD system for sale".
Next up, the RS gets a significant head start to make up for its lack of grip. Well, it wasn't significant enough, apparently, as the ST still comes flying by early on. It gets an 11.23 quarter-mile time, which is over one second and a half quicker than its FWD record.
With all that out of the way, it was time for the very last duel between these two - a rolling race with both cars in their ultimate setups. Here, the AWD advantage of the ST should be minimal, whereas the extra 85 hp or so of the RS should come in handy. However, the white Ford Focus ST still manages to overtake the RS and looked to be on its way to one final victory before, in a cruel twist of fate, its clutch decided it had other plans. Well, it may be returning home on the back of a tow truck, but at least it'll also be bringing home all the trophies. I guess it's better to have a dent in your wallet than in your pride, right?
