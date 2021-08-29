Sustainable Racing Fuels - What Are They and What Is Their Future in F1, WEC and IndyCar

The latest sustainable fuel for motorsport use was developed by the Total Energies oil company, which announced the introduction of the “Excellium Racing 100.” It will be employed in the 2022 WEC season, but its existence was recently announced. It happened before the 89th edition of the 24-hour race at Le Mans, where the fuel used included 10 percent advanced bioethanol.While the oil giant did not explain if the fuel will be mandatory for all teams or just for some classes, they did specify that it should bring an immediate reduction of at least 65 percent of racing cars' carbon emissions.The new type of racing fuel is set to meet the latest FIA regulations, and it is supposed to meet the requirements of all car brands involved in the sport.What is this new fuel made from? Well, it is mostly composed of residues from the French wine industry. The residues include wine lees (also known as wine dregs), grape pomace, and other byproducts of the winemaking process.Once these residues are collected, they get sent to a refinery for processing along with circular-economy-sourced ETBE, which is short for Ethyl tertiary-butyl ether. The latter is a gasoline additive that is superior to ethanol because it prevents the absorption of moisture and the evaporation of the fuel, which is one of the causes of smog.The resulting fuel, Excellium Racing 100, is an advanced ethanol fuel, also called bioethanol, which is a sustainable fuel because it comes from by-products of the agricultural industry. It does not need dedicated crops, which would increase the price of those crops, and only works with residues that are normally discarded. On a sidenote, other companies have made fuel from whisky residue Several steps are required to make the new type of fuel before it is ready to blend with ETBE, and then with other performance additives. While Total Energies does not specify this, the resulting fuel has 100 in its name, which would be a reasonable octane rating for such fuel, if not even higher.Meanwhile, Formula 1 rules mandate using fuel that is equivalent to ordinary gasoline that the public can buy at most filling stations. Just 10 percent of the content is sustainable (read ethanol), but the FIA has committed to net-zero carbon emissions by 2030. In other disciplines mandated by the FIA, ethanol content can go even higher, but it is not mandatory across the board.At the same time, IndyCar employs a racing fuel that is 85 percent ethanol, and just 15% gasoline. The blend is commonly labeled E85 , and it is also a kind of fuel that can be had at the pump by the layperson, but not everywhere.At this point, it is worth noting that E10 fuel, which means gasoline with a 10 percent ethanol content, is not everywhere, and that it may damage older cars, especially those manufactured before 2002. But your best bet on that is to check the owner's manual or at least the fuel cap to see the right octane rating and type of fuel used by your vehicle.So do not fill up with E10 in hopes of getting racecar levels of performance from a stock engine. If your car supports it, the engine should operate the same as it did before E10. Most service stations provide E5 gasoline across the world, so there is a big chance that you have already driven or ridden in a vehicle that was operating on that blend of fuel.The new type of sustainable fuel is just one of the proposed solutions for the future of motorsport. Toyota has experimented with hydrogen for a Corolla racecar, while Audi and other manufacturers have already made synthetic fuels that work with regular cars. Toyota's hydrogen Corolla burns liquefied gas, so it still operates with internal combustion instead of a fuel cell that generates electricity for its battery and electric motors.Porsche is also experimenting with sustainable fuels, this time with the oil company ExxonMobil. The German marque employed a low-carbon fuel in some of the models that race in the Porsche Supercup this season. In the case of the product dubbed eFuel, it is made using sustainably sourced hydrogen and captured carbon dioxide.So, instead of natural gas-sourced hydrogen , eFuel uses hydrogen obtained through electrolysis, which is powered by wind energy. That source of energy is renewable, and so is the source of hydrogen, which makes the process sustainable.

With captured carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, Exxon and Porsche claim the new fuel can cut greenhouse gas emissions by up to 85 percent compared to current standards. A deal producing a batch of about 35,000 gallons (ca. 132,489 l) has already been announced. It is unclear if the two companies intend to market the new type of fuel to regular customers, but it appears that it is just a trial run for the moment.