Extreme E Will Host Rookie Invitational Test in Search of Next Motorsport Star

The Extreme E motorsport series, which consists of electric SUVs racing on off-road tracks, is looking for more talent. The newest motorsport series has announced its first-ever invitational test for newcomer drivers. 31 photos



The Extreme E series has nine teams on the grid, and each team has two drivers, one male, and one female. Each team will be allowed to invite two drivers, one female, and one male, to the upcoming test, set to take place on October 25th, 2021, in Sardinia, Italy.



It is unclear how many of the invited drivers will be selected to race with the teams in the future, but all rookies will have their laps timed on the Sardinia X Prix circuit. Naturally, those with the best times will be favored for a shot at racing in the series sometime in the future.



Since 2021 marks the first season of Extreme E, it is yet unclear how long the current driver contracts are supposed to last and if all drivers signed multi-year deals.



Regardless, Extreme E is the only form of motorsport that mandates a 50/50 mix of males and females as race drivers. That should make organizers of other championships think about their structure and how difficult it is for a newcomer to get a shot at racing in their series.



Extreme E organizers have planned workshops for the invited drivers, who will learn from experienced professionals about careers in professional motorsport.



What is more interesting is that rookie drivers are invited to submit their resumes to the series organizers, so anyone with a background in motorsport has a chance of being invited.

Jutta Kleinschmidt, the winner of the 2001 Dakar Rally and President of the FIA Women in Motorsport Cross Country Rally Commission, is one of the drivers who will be a part of these workshops. Jutta has stated that this is a huge chance for all drivers dreaming of competing in the series, along with her hope of finding new talent for the sport.

