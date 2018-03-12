autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2018 Geneva Motor Show  
 

Audi Starts Engine Tests with Non-Fossil Fuel

12 Mar 2018, 15:29 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
Slow progress at Audi’s headquarters in Ingolstadt when it comes to the carmaker’s research into alternative fuels. Back in 2015, Audi announced it had produced the first batch of this synthetic fuel, but only now, three years later, a big enough quantity to begin engine tests has been manufactured.
33 photos
Audi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUVAudi e-tron SUV
Officially called e-fuel, the new substance will be made available in both e-gasoline and e-diesel versions sometimes in the distant future. The fuel is, in fact, a liquid isooctane produced from biomass in a two-step process.

The fuel is manufactured by combining gaseous isobutene with hydrogen. What comes out at the other end of the ensuing chemical reaction is a fuel that is, says Audi, free of sulfur and benzene. Having created enough for a test run, Audi engineers are currently testing the solution to check for combustion and emission performances.

The little thing that might turn the fate of the entire planet around is that, according to the Germans, sufficient research might make it possible to produce e-gasoline pretty much out of thin air, using only CO2 and hydrogen as source materials.

Cars using this type of fuel could, in theory, have 80 percent less CO2 level emissions. The resulting fuel economy would also reduce the volume of other harmful particles coming from combustion engines.

“Like all Audi e-fuels, the new fuel has many advantages,” said Reiner Mangold, head of product development at Audi.

“It isn't dependent on crude oil, it is compatible with the existing infrastructure, and it offers the prospect of a closed carbon cycle.”

The four-ringed brand has no immediate plans to include this new type of fuel into its offering. For now, the single type of alternative fuel for the Audi models is compressed natural gas (CNG), used on several models like the A3 Sportback, A4 Avant or A5 Sportback.
Audi e-benzin e-gasoline e-diesel CNG
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Booth Girls Have Cooties NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Autonomous Driving Levels Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
The Immortal ICE King Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Latest car models:
TOYOTA AURISTOYOTA AURIS CompactMercedes-AMG C 43 4MATICMercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC CompactMercedes-AMG GT 53 4MATIC+ (X290)Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4MATIC+ (X290) CompactMercedes-AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ (X290)Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ (X290) CoupeMercedes-AMG C 43 (W205)Mercedes-AMG C 43 (W205) CompactAll car models  