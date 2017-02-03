autoevolution

AMA Supports Bill To Conduct Scientific Analysis Of E15

 
Part of a bigger effort to reform the Renewable Fuel Standard, the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) supports a new bill that has introduced to study the effects of E15 fuels, as the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) isn’t allowing motorcycles or ATVs to run on fuels containing more than 10 percent ethanol.
U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner introduced H.R. 777 on January 31st and the bill requires the National Academy of Science to research and assess the implications of using mid-level ethanol blends compared to gasoline blends containing 10 percent or zero percent ethanol.

The study will evaluate the performance, safety, and environmental impact of mid-level ethanol blended fuels, ultimately deciding if these fuels are good for using in motorcycles, ATVs or other recreational vehicles.

“As a former member of the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee, I have always believed science-based decision making must guide our assessment of the RFS and the effects this policy has had on consumers, our economy, and our environment,” Sensenbrenner said. “This is especially true in a state like Wisconsin, where the use of recreational vehicles and marine engines is a way of life for many of its residents.”

Why should you care? Well, it is crucial that you and your friends become members of the American Motorcyclist Association to help protect your riding freedoms. The more the merrier, as it means more clout against the opponents of motorcycling.

The support will help fight for your rights; on the road, trail, racetrack as well as in the halls of the government. To take action and become a member of the AMA, you can do it online, on the organization’s official web page.

E15 has been approved by the EPA for use in light duty vehicles (cars, trucks, and SUVs) made after and including 2001, as well as all flex-fuel vehicles. However, motorcyles, ATV’s and other recreational vehicles are not allowed to run on such blend are are only limited to E10.

Although the E10 blend won’t disappear so soon, AMA’s concern was exacerbated by EPA’s decision to require a four-gallon minimum purchase where E15 was dispensed from a common hose with other fuels. EPA imposed this requirement to address concerns that residual fuel from an E15 sale would result in the dispensation of a blend greater than E10 to motorcycle/ATV owners who are not able to use E15.

As you may already know, there are a lot of motorcycles with fuel tanks that can hold less than four gallons.
