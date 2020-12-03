Daymak Is Selling the Skyrider LEV Because “We Are All Meant to Fly”

Future Porsche Cars to Run on eFuels, Motorsport Machines Included

So, for a little while now, we’ve had a fully-electric Porsche running around. But what if soon we’ll be treated to German machines that use some type of eFuel? 1 photo



The carmaker promised at the time to invest more in such an alternative, and here is the first beneficiary project: the Haru Oni, being run in Chile, South America, together with energy companies Siemens Energy, AME, ENAP, and ENEL.



Synthetic fuels are liquid fuels obtained from coal, natural gas, or biomass feedstocks, and they can be produced through a variety of methods.



According to Porsche, this is the first project meant to deliver “the world’s first integrated, commercial, industrial-scale plant for making synthetic climate-neutral fuels.”



By 2022, 130,000 liters of eFuels will be produced, and that volume is set to increase to 550 million liters by 2026. Some of it will go to Porsche, who is the main “customer for the green fuel,” and who will use it for the cars developed by Porsche Motorsport, at the Porsche Experience Centers, and eventually in production cars.



“Electromobility is a top priority at Porsche. eFuels for cars are a worthwhile complement to that – if they’re produced in parts of the world where a surplus of sustainable energy is available,” said in a statement Porsche CEO Oliver Blume.



“We know exactly what fuel characteristics our engines need in order to operate with minimal impact on the climate. Our involvement in the world’s first commercial, integrated eFuels plant supports the development of the alternative fuels of the future.”



