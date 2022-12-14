Cult-Classic 1984 Kawasaki GPz900R Ninja in Good Shape Fetches North of $10K at Auction

You’re looking at one of the most legendary machines to emerge during the eighties and what was the fastest production bike at the time of its debut.
Featured in the famous Top Gun movie of 1986 starring Tom Cruise, the Kawasaki GPz900R Ninja isn’t just a great motorcycle but a pop culture icon, too! Its release in ‘84 marked the first instance when a production bike came with a liquid-cooled, sixteen-valve inline-four engine, but this wasn’t the only “first” that Kawi’s beast could pride itself with.
Oh no; the GPz also became the first two-wheeler to breach the 150-mph mark, clocking a top speed of 151 mph (243 kph) when pushed to the absolute limit. Its four-cylinder powerhouse displaces 908cc, and it makes use of dual overhead camshafts, quad 34 mm (1.3-inch) Keihin carburetors, and 11:1 compression.
When the Ninja’s tachometer reads 9,500 rpm, the mill is good for up to 155 ponies at the crank, while a maximum torque output of 63 pound-feet (85 Nm) will be accomplished lower down the rev range. This force gets channeled over to the rear wheel by means of a six-speed transmission, which is mated to a wet clutch and a chain final drive. Ultimately, Kawasaki’s old-school rocket ship will require less than eleven seconds to run the quarter-mile.
The specimen pictured above these paragraphs is a 1984 model imported from South Africa, counting just over 34,000 kilometers (21k miles) on the odo. After it had arrived Stateside, this Japanese marvel was promptly serviced with a carburetor overhaul, new brake pads, and rebuilt calipers. Moreover, it’s also been treated to a four-into-two Kerker exhaust and fresh tires, as well as an aftermarket tail tidy.
Have a quick gander at the current listings on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, and you’ll find this GPz900R preparing to change hands as we speak. One won’t be getting away with snatching it for cheap, though, because the highest bid is placed at just over $10k for the time being. In any case, the auction will end on Friday, December 16.
