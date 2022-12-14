2024 Mazda CX-90 Unofficially Spills the Large Beans Ahead of Impending Premiere

The Japanese automaker, well known for its quirky rotary engine ideas, and also the legendary MX-5 Miata roadster, is now thinking with one ‘brain hemisphere’ about crossovers, and the other about SUVs.
As such, we can easily notice how its CX-series models tend to quietly overlap one another, from the subcompact CX-3 and CX-30, compact CX-4, CX-5, and CX-50, to the full mid-size roster of current and upcoming CX-60, CX-7 and CX-70, CX-8 and CX-80, or CX-9 and CX-90. Plus, notice how the latter sits at the top of the CX pyramid.
And for good measure, since the large crossover SUV will cater to one of Mazda’s most important regional markets – North America. Production is yet to commence, and we have not even seen the official looks, only glimpses of what comes next in terms of flagship high riders. But, at least, Mazda has been keen to share lots of glimpses.
The latest teaser from the official marketing campaign dropped recently and promised the model will soon be revealed (January 2023) while also allowing us to peek at the sight of the e-Skyactiv PHEV badge. As such, the CX-90 will be a “performance-oriented” plug-in hybrid crossover SUV that will probably use the same PHEV mill as the CX-60, which is good for 323 hp and up to 39 miles (63 km) of all-electric range.
Now, as always, do take all these figures with a grain of salt. The same can be said about the 2024 Mazda CX-90 unofficially showing all the exterior goodies courtesy of the virtual automotive artist better known as Carbizzy on his YouTube channel, who has quickly imagined the CGI looks of the upcoming large CUV. Dressed up in sparkling white, the big crossover SUV seems ready to be part of the expanding CX-series family, right? If not, just give us your veto vote in the comments section below, please.
