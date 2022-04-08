2023 Mazda CX-50 Goes “Shadow Line” for Virtual Street-Rugged Tough Appearance

The Japanese automaker currently has its OEM eyes on the recently introduced CX-60 for European and Asian regions but over in North America the hottest Mazda seems to be the all-new CX-50. Both in the real world and across the virtual realm.
Many have been curious to find out exactly what sets the name-related CX-5 and CX-50 apart, especially since the pricing difference is marginal (from $26,250 to $26,800). Others just took things for granted and decided that we can all just get along and there is no need for any comparison battles.
For example, Russia-based virtual artist Nikita Chuicko, better known as kelsonik on social media, has decided to follow up on his recent Mazda CX-5 creation with a CGI CX-50 sibling. And they both follow the same signature precepts that have become a staple for this pixel master as far as popular real-world models are concerned. Even more so, they almost have the same shade...
Luckily, there are enough differentiating factors between the digital CX-5 and its CX-50 sibling. For starters, the former was subtly reimagined as a hotter crossover SUV, while the latter builds on the tougher, rougher real-world image to morph into a street-smart compact crossover SUV that just went through a few digital enhancements to stand out in a Mazda crowd.
As always, the CGI expert applies the full set of enhancements to achieve the signature virtual looks: a “Shadow Line” transformation, which is essentially a chrome delete; along with a hunkered-down appearance owing to the lowered suspension, as well as a new set of larger aftermarket wheels to solidify the contrasting atmosphere.
These changes make for a subtle yet impactful demeanor. Hopefully, such interpretations will enable future owners to pre-visualize the possible outlook of their real-world CX-50 builds and give them enough confidence to ditch the stock appearance. After all, so many new Mazda models mean there is less personality across the OEM board, and it would be a shame for them not to stand out in a crowd...
