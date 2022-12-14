If You're a Porsche Fan, Matchbox Will Grant You Six Wishes This Christmas

Mattel has been doing a great job at "reviving" Matchbox this year, and it seems like there's more to come. And at this point, some collectors are facing a difficult decision. Some might give up on Hot Wheels entirely, but most of them will likely go on with both brands at the same time. Doing that isn't going to be easy though, both from a financial and storage perspective. But when temptation is so big, who can say no?

23 photos