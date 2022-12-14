If You're a Porsche Fan, Matchbox Will Grant You Six Wishes This Christmas

Mattel has been doing a great job at "reviving" Matchbox this year, and it seems like there's more to come. And at this point, some collectors are facing a difficult decision. Some might give up on Hot Wheels entirely, but most of them will likely go on with both brands at the same time. Doing that isn't going to be easy though, both from a financial and storage perspective. But when temptation is so big, who can say no?
Porsche fans will be ecstatic to see a new set of six tiny Matchbox cars in stores this time of year. And one thing is clear even before opening them up: the graphics used on the cards are so much more exciting lately than ever before!
This is something we've noticed with Hot Wheels as well, and you almost get the urge of buying two units of each model. You know, so you can open one up to play with while the second one can hang on the wall in one of your rooms at home.
The first casting in this set is the Porsche Cayenne Turbo. You might remember seeing this in the Matchbox Germany Series, but this time it has been painted red instead of black. This shouldn't be mistaken for the old Cayenne casting, which has been used on several occasions between 2015 and 2017.
While the Cayenne might be an important resource for Porsche, we're here for the more exciting stuff. Enter the 1985 Porsche 911 Rally. We all know how popular "Safari" Porsches are these days, but few people will ever afford to buy a Gemballa Marsien for instance.
But getting an off-road-ready 911 is not as prohibitive, and we remember a red one that sold on Bring a Trailer in 2021 for $121,000. Seeing the little Matchbox version might open up an appetite for that kind of adventure, and you might be thrilled to know that there are other variations of this casting out there as well.
Those of you who are more into road-going vehicles instead will likely drool at the sight of the 2007 Porsche 911 GT3. The stance isn't quite perfect though, and that wheel gap can be annoying if you keep staring at it for too long. But then again this isn't a premium model and you get what you pay for.
This casting has been around since 2007, but there have been some updates along the way. And you might be surprised to know that it was Ryu Asada that designed this back in the day! Be sure to also look for the Black Superchase that came out earlier this year, but expect it to be as expensive as the Hot Wheels Super Treasure Hunt cars. Up next it's the Porsche Panamera in yellow, and it seems like Quality Control wasn't paying attention to this one.
Either way, collectors will be more excited about the Cayman, even though an almost identical version of it was released back in 2018. The last item in this set is the 1971 Porsche 914. If you've ever played Need for Speed: Porsche you may remember that this was one of the slowest cars in the game. But it still has a certain appeal to it, and that may well be the result of Ryu Asada's genius once again.
