Woman Transforms ProMaster Into a Pet-Friendly Camper Van

The interior of this converted ProMaster feels light and airy, yet it has a homely feel. It features an open-concept living space, and it includes all the necessities. There’s a kitchen that has plenty of storage, a dining area, a rear bedroom, and a massive garage.
Dyllan bought the RAM ProMaster in 2020. The van came completely empty, so she had to build her own mobile habitat from scratch. A good part of the elements included in her build were designed by her and her family. It was a lot of work, but the camper, which she named Sunny, turned out great.
For Dyllan, going tiny was a process. She started the van conversion after she bought it, then a year later, she quit her job to travel and discover what the nomadic lifestyle is all about. Now she is working with Under Dog Rescue, a nonprofit based in Moab dedicated to saving and finding good homes for stray dogs.
Naturally, she designed her van to be pet-friendly. Most of the storage in her rig is used for puppy products. It’s not a super spacious camper, but it’s enough for her and her dog Juniper. Sometimes she uses Sunny to also transport needed material, so she purposefully created an open layout.
The interior feels bright and airy. The passenger chair swivels, and it’s mostly used as a little bed for Juniper. The kitchen is quite simple, but it does have a generous countertop, a large sink with storage underneath, and numerous cabinets. There’s also a chest-style fridge that helps her to keep the food fresh for multiple days.
The dining area is next to the kitchen, and it features a table that swivels. The table can be stored away under the bed whenever she needs some extra space. Elsewhere, you’ll see a bench with two built-in compartments.
The bedroom is positioned at the rear, and it has a full-size bed and some cabinets for her clothes. Underneath the bed is a massive garage that can be used to store away bigger items that don’t really have a place inside the van. Recently, Dyllan offered a full tour of her rig to the folks from Tiny Home Tours. You can watch the video down below to find out more about her and her converted ProMaster van.
