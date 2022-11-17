2023 Mazda MX-5 Miata Adds New Zircon Sand Paintjob, Gets MSRP Hike to $28,050

The affordable, nimble, and iconic little roadster is presented with the 2023 model year pricing and packaging details by Mazda’s American division, and the news is subtle.
First, let us take the negative aspects out of the legendary Mazda MX-5 Miata equation. The 2022 model year has a starting MSRP of $27,650 for the roadster and $35,350 for the RF version. Meanwhile, the new base MSRP for the 2023 variants kicks off at $28,050, exactly $400 more. It’s a subtle hike, right?
Now, let us focus on the novelties and what remains unchanged. The Japanese automaker promises it will have the updated 2023 MX-5 Miata on sale this winter at nationwide dealerships and the major upgrade comes by way of a “new exterior paint color option to choose from in Zircon Sand ($395) to help (customers) make their MX-5 their own.” Another subtlety, considering the hue’s gradient!
Anyway, other stuff stays the same to uphold the “long-standing tradition” of offering “effortless, joyful driving.” The latter comes courtesy of the RWD layout with the Skyactiv-G 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine churning out 181 hp at 7,000 rpm and 151 lb-ft (205 Nm) of torque at 4,000 rpm, all routed through a six-speed transmission.
The Sport and Club trims are exclusive stick shift affairs, while the Grand Touring grade can also be had with an automatic (plus paddle shifters). No worries, the recently introduced Kinematic Posture Control (KPC) was “well-received and appreciated,” so it continues to make an appearance for the 2023MY. By the way, the MX-5 Miata Club ($31,550) can also be had with a Brembo BBS Recaro package adding Brembo front brakes (with all-round red calipers), dark gunmetal 17-inch BBS forged wheels, and heated Recaro sports seats.
This version is also the entry-level variant for the RF, costing $36,050 (soft top) or $38,550, respectively. The Grand Touring, meanwhile, is a tad cheaper, with four possibilities (MT/AT and soft top or RF) from $33,050/$33,550 and $35,350/$35,900, respectively. The only options are a Terracotta Nappa Leather color for Grand Touring and four premium paint colors. Easy-peasy, right?
Now, let us focus on the novelties and what remains unchanged. The Japanese automaker promises it will have the updated 2023 MX-5 Miata on sale this winter at nationwide dealerships and the major upgrade comes by way of a “new exterior paint color option to choose from in Zircon Sand ($395) to help (customers) make their MX-5 their own.” Another subtlety, considering the hue’s gradient!
Anyway, other stuff stays the same to uphold the “long-standing tradition” of offering “effortless, joyful driving.” The latter comes courtesy of the RWD layout with the Skyactiv-G 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine churning out 181 hp at 7,000 rpm and 151 lb-ft (205 Nm) of torque at 4,000 rpm, all routed through a six-speed transmission.
The Sport and Club trims are exclusive stick shift affairs, while the Grand Touring grade can also be had with an automatic (plus paddle shifters). No worries, the recently introduced Kinematic Posture Control (KPC) was “well-received and appreciated,” so it continues to make an appearance for the 2023MY. By the way, the MX-5 Miata Club ($31,550) can also be had with a Brembo BBS Recaro package adding Brembo front brakes (with all-round red calipers), dark gunmetal 17-inch BBS forged wheels, and heated Recaro sports seats.
This version is also the entry-level variant for the RF, costing $36,050 (soft top) or $38,550, respectively. The Grand Touring, meanwhile, is a tad cheaper, with four possibilities (MT/AT and soft top or RF) from $33,050/$33,550 and $35,350/$35,900, respectively. The only options are a Terracotta Nappa Leather color for Grand Touring and four premium paint colors. Easy-peasy, right?