Virtual Artists Cannot Seem to Agree Upon 2024 Kia Sorento’s Facelifted New Looks

Kia has had both good and unwelcome news regarding its Sorento mid-size crossover SUV, as of late. However, the mixed feelings are not only for the real world, but also for the imaginative virtual automotive realm.
Back in October, the South Korean automaker had to recall the K5 sedans and the late-model year Sorento SUVs packing the eight-speed DCT and 2.5-liter turbo mill due to transmission issues. Then, in November, Kia decided to introduce its U.S. customers to the 2023 model year Sorento with little changes across the board. Nevertheless, it did sweeten the model range with additional standard perks.
However, over across the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists, the fresh fourth-generation Kia Sorento isn’t that novel anymore, and pixel masters are already contemplating the option of a 2024 or 2025 model year refresh. The only thing is that CGI experts cannot seem to agree with the upcoming design in their unofficial presentations. And we have another couple of examples, from the virtual automotive artists behind the Digimods DESIGN and Carbizzy channels on YouTube.
Dimas Ramadhan, who sits behind the Digimods label, seems to be an advocate of the same styling treatment as previously seen from the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube – at least as far as the front fascia is concerned. The rear, meanwhile, seems to be inspired by other brands rather than Kia’s latest treatments.
The pixel master behind Carbizzy, meanwhile, mostly agrees with the Kolesa news outlet about the quirky front-end treatment, only his LED DRLs are a bit subtler, on this occasion. Plus, the rear of the family-oriented mid-size crossover SUV adheres to Kia’s current styling procedures a lot better. So, what do you think? Are any of these informal ideas any close to reality and deserving of our CGI hall pass, or not?
However, over across the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists, the fresh fourth-generation Kia Sorento isn’t that novel anymore, and pixel masters are already contemplating the option of a 2024 or 2025 model year refresh. The only thing is that CGI experts cannot seem to agree with the upcoming design in their unofficial presentations. And we have another couple of examples, from the virtual automotive artists behind the Digimods DESIGN and Carbizzy channels on YouTube.
Dimas Ramadhan, who sits behind the Digimods label, seems to be an advocate of the same styling treatment as previously seen from the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube – at least as far as the front fascia is concerned. The rear, meanwhile, seems to be inspired by other brands rather than Kia’s latest treatments.
The pixel master behind Carbizzy, meanwhile, mostly agrees with the Kolesa news outlet about the quirky front-end treatment, only his LED DRLs are a bit subtler, on this occasion. Plus, the rear of the family-oriented mid-size crossover SUV adheres to Kia’s current styling procedures a lot better. So, what do you think? Are any of these informal ideas any close to reality and deserving of our CGI hall pass, or not?