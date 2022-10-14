Kia Recalls Sorento SUV and K5 Sedan to Replace Dual-Clutch Transmission

The Kia Corporation in South Korea informed Kia North America on September 28th of a potential loss of motive power in certain Sorento and K5 vehicles equipped with dual-clutch gearboxes. The automaker originally believed that the problem stems from an internal fault with the electric oil pump, a condition that proved true after further investigation.
Kia reviewed field data involving the 2021 to 2022 model year Sorento and 2021 to 2023 model year K5 on September 29th, identifying no fewer than 36 alleged incidents of motive power loss due to the electric oil pump going kaput. Come October 4th, the organization in charge of safety recalls decided to call back Sorento and K5 vehicles equipped with the dual-clutch transmission and 2.5-liter turbocharged gasoline four-cylinder engine.
No accidents, fires, injuries, or fatalities were reported. Supplied by Myunghwa Ind. Co., Ltd. in South Korea, the electric oil pump assembly bears part number 46220-2N510. Hyundai’s version is 46220-2N500, and speaking of Hyundai, the sister company is recalling 53,142 vehicles.
In Kia’s case, the document below lists no fewer than 69,038 vehicles, of which one percent are estimated to be affected by the aforementioned problem. The 2021 to 2022 Sorento is recalled to the tune of 65,612 units produced between October 26th, 2020 and August 25th, 2022. As for the K5, make that 3,426 between November 16th, 2020 and August 12th, 2022.
Kia points the finger at “a quality deviation issue at the supplier” which triggers a diagnostic trouble code. This condition allows the vehicle to be driven as if everything is fine for 20 to 30 seconds, then a complete loss of motive power follows suit due to the disengagement of the drive gears. Kia says that a component within the electric oil pump circuit board may detach due to insufficient soldering at the supplier mentioned earlier.
Dealers will be informed to inspect and – if necessary – replace the eight-speed transmission with a new unit produced within specification. Owners, on the other hand, will be notified via first-class mail on December 9th.
